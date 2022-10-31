Global Industrial (GIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $31.32 on Monday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

