Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.51. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

