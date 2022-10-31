Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises 3.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $754,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

GMED traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.04. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

