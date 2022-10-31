goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,208.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.14.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $81.28 on Monday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

