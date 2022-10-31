Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

GROY stock remained flat at $2.49 during trading on Monday. 392,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

