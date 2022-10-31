Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 209201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings VII

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.