Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$262.66 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

GTE opened at C$1.76 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

