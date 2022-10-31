GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 18th

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GRRB opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

