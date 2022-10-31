Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 87.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 452,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Greenidge Generation had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

