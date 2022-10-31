Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.1 days.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

Greenlane Renewables stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,047. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.