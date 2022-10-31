Grin Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $73,902.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,726.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00270130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00119154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00726280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00564695 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00231621 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

