Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.74

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.74 and last traded at $231.74, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Featured Articles
