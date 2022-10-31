Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.74

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.74 and last traded at $231.74, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

