Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $18.08 during trading hours on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.