Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Down 9.1 %

GULTU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 23.8%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

