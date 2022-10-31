H2O DAO Hits One Day Volume of $357,170.00 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $66.49 million and $357,170.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.64 or 0.31477162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012295 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.