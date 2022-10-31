Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 29.14%.

HBB opened at $11.95 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

