Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.