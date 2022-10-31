Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 124654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

