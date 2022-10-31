Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 2,681,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 536.1 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)
