Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 2,681,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 536.1 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

