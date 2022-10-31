Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$626.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.47 million. Harmonic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 2,389,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 432.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

