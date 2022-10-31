Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. 2,389,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,167. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

