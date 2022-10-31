Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.78. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 31,299 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

