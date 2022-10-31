HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCMA remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. HCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCMA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $502,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

