Head-To-Head Analysis: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -59.14% -46.54% Amgen 24.92% 218.34% 16.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Amgen 3 6 5 0 2.14

Earnings and Valuation

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Amgen has a consensus price target of $244.36, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Amgen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.01) -0.69 Amgen $25.98 billion 5.54 $5.89 billion $11.80 22.81

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.