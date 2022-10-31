Head-To-Head Analysis: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70% Franco-Nevada 57.33% 11.57% 11.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gold Resource and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.13 $8.03 million $0.13 12.31 Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 18.20 $733.70 million $4.00 30.90

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gold Resource pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Gold Resource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gold Resource currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 189.06%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $167.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Gold Resource on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

