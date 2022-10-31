Head to Head Comparison: Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) and Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and Universal Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A Universal Entertainment $822.96 million 0.96 -$173.37 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Absolute Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Entertainment.

This table compares Absolute Software and Universal Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and Universal Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Absolute Software beats Universal Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates Universal Kingdom, a members-only mobile Website; and develops and supplies Pachislot simulation applications for smartphones, as well as engages in real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

