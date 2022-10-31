HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.14

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 22135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 201.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,188 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.