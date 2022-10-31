Helium (HNT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Helium has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $518.46 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00019615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011960 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.53 or 0.31275162 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000403 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,510,887 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.