Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $64,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DexCom Stock Up 19.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

