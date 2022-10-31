Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.38 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $115.38 million and approximately $870,277.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00015458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,431.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004065 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.6536828 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $558,551.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

