Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

