Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Increased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 106,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.