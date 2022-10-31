Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $55.62. 7,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,607. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 199.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

