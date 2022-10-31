HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.91 Million

HI (HI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $133.91 million and $804,807.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04635007 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $758,549.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

