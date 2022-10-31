HI (HI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $754,723.00

HI (HI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. HI has a market cap of $127.83 million and approximately $754,723.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,524.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00044973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0436023 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $695,127.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

