High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Financial Comparison

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -7.47% -12.44% -7.86% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for High Tide and Yoshitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.

High Tide presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.60%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Yoshitsu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $144.04 million 0.68 -$27.86 million ($0.32) -4.34 Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.21 $3.27 million N/A N/A

Yoshitsu has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Summary

Yoshitsu beats High Tide on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of August 4, 2022, it operated 139 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

