Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires 62,500 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 4.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

