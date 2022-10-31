Hill Winds Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Getty Realty makes up approximately 3.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.