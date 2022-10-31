Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 1.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 197.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

