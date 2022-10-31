HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,342,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 15,735,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

Shares of HKCVF stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

