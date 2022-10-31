Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.
Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of HOLX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.
Institutional Trading of Hologic
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.