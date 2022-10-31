Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 611,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

