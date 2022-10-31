Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,450. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

