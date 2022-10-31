Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

