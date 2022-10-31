Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

