Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $285,746.00

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $285,746.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

