Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HWM stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 135,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,861. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 499,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

