Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793. The company has a market cap of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

