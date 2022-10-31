Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $16.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 486,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

