Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of Huntington Bancshares worth $60,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 200,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,562. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

