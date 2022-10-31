Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hyve Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITEPF remained flat at $0.61 during trading hours on Monday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Hyve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

