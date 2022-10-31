Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hyve Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ITEPF remained flat at $0.61 during trading hours on Monday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
Hyve Group Company Profile
